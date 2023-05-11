Some users have faced a warning popup on YouTube when they tried to reach the website while using ad blocker extensions.

The popup demands users turn the ad blocker off or “try” YouTube Premium to allow them to watch videos on the platform.

YouTube employees confirmed that the platform is currently experimenting with this feature; it’s not clear whether it will be fully implemented in the future or not.

The ads on online platforms are currently in a controversial state. Most businesses implement ad-based income to keep their services sustainable for free. On the other hand, some platforms are so infected with ads that visitors can’t even see the main content. As a result of this excessive push for ads, many users are currently using ad blockers with their web browsers. However, Google is now trying to prevent those blockers in different ways.

Preventing the ad blockers

A couple of months ago, we shared the news about Firefox implementing Manifest-v3, which is a set of rules to standardize web browser extensions. While those new rules bring additional capabilities to web browser extensions, some of them actually reduce, especially the ones related to ad blocker extensions.

Now, it seems like Google is also pushing forward to block those extensions on some of its services. According to some claims on social media, YouTube‘s website is now displaying a popup warning to users with ad blockers, disallowing them to watch videos. The popup indicates that Google either requests the user to disable the adblocker on YouTube or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

According to the moderation team of the r/YouTube subreddit, YouTube is currently experimenting with this feature. There is no final word about whether it will be fully implemented in the future or not.