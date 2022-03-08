Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is now disconnected from the internet and radiation monitoring is offline, NetBlocks said. The facility is totally controlled by Russian forces. The power plant and some mobile services around the facility are disconnected from fixed-line internet. Currently, The International Atomic Energy Agency has access to real-time radiation levels.

Radiation monitoring offline

Last week, the Russian forces damaged the walkway between the reactors and caused a fire at a nearby building. Some of the reactors are shut down and the rest are in the low power mode for safety. The facility is run by the regular staff, but they need approval before taking any action. Russian forces also took over Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Internet outage monitor NetBlocks said,

« The disconnection of fixed-line Internet and some mobile service in and around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is raising concerns over public safety, with radiation levels no longer published and the IAEA unable to monitor. »

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of IAEA said,

« Ukraine’s nuclear regulator informed the IAEA today that it had started having major problems in communicating with staff operating the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhya NPP is also a source of deep concern, especially during an armed conflict that may jeopardize the country’s nuclear facilities at any time. »