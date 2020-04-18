The new Imunify360 v.4.7.3 beta release and ImunifyAV(+) v.4.7.3 beta release include several improvements and bug fixes. Changelog for Imunify360 v.4.7.3 beta:
- Malware Scanner excessive memory usage fix
- Real-time scan queue size limitation added
- Disabled “Optimize Real-time Scan” on non-supported OSes (CL OS with CageFS)
- Fixes regarding the wrong usage of LVE on CentOS
- Proactive Defense rules update
- Improved IP processing for the cases when the proxy is used
How to upgrade
To upgrade on CentOS/CloudLinux systems, run the command:
yum update imunify-antivirus --enablerepo=imunify360-testing
or
yum update imunify360-firewall --enablerepo=imunify360-testing
To upgrade on Ubuntu 16.04, run the following command:
echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/16.04/ xenial main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify-antivirus
or
echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/16.04/ xenial main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall
To upgrade on Ubuntu 18.04, run the following command:
echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/18.04/ bionic main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify-antivirus
or
echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/18.04/ bionic main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall
