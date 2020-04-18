The new Imunify360 v.4.7.3 beta release and ImunifyAV(+) v.4.7.3 beta release include several improvements and bug fixes. Changelog for Imunify360 v.4.7.3 beta:

Malware Scanner excessive memory usage fix

Real-time scan queue size limitation added

Disabled “Optimize Real-time Scan” on non-supported OSes (CL OS with CageFS)

Fixes regarding the wrong usage of LVE on CentOS

Proactive Defense rules update

Improved IP processing for the cases when the proxy is used

How to upgrade

To upgrade on CentOS/CloudLinux systems, run the command:

yum update imunify-antivirus --enablerepo=imunify360-testing

or

yum update imunify360-firewall --enablerepo=imunify360-testing

To upgrade on Ubuntu 16.04, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/16.04/ xenial main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify-antivirus

or

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/16.04/ xenial main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify360-firewall

To upgrade on Ubuntu 18.04, run the following command:

echo 'deb https://repo.imunify360.cloudlinux.com/imunify360/ubuntu-testing/18.04/ bionic main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/imunify360-testing.list apt-get update apt-get install --only-upgrade imunify-antivirus

or