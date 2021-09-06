Atlas VPN shared data that is based on the Ponemon Institute’s The State of Threat Hunting and the Role of the Analyst survey, which states 50% of businesses worldwide have experienced recurring attacks from the same hackers. The company also stated that 61% of these companies did not remediate the breaches, which leaves the companies vulnerable.

Companies in the U.K. suffer most

The survey includes responses from 1,778 IT and IT security professionals in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The survey shows that North American companies have faced the most recurring cyber incidents with 50%. 49% of European organizations and 48% of Latin American organizations are also suffered from repeat attacks. The most common security threats affecting organizations are cloud vulnerabilities (65%), denial of service attacks (60%), phishing and social engineering attacks (52%), malicious insider threats (45%), as well as DNS-based attacks (44%).

The survey also shows the reason behind the issue. 60% of companies participating in the survey have a shortage of in-house expertise that could utilize security technologies, 56% say they lack the staff to pick up the workload, while 53% lack employees or skills to deliver lasting data-driven outcomes. Some of the other difficulties are no access to business context data needed for event correlation (42%), inability to prioritize alerts based on potential business impact (38%), and ineptitude to understand the evolution of threats (36%).

