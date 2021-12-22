The United Kingdom National Crime Agency has discovered a database that has nearly 585 million passwords and e-mail addresses in exposed cloud storage. The agency then shared the database via a website dubbed “Have I Been Pwned?” where users can check their passwords if they are exposed or not.

Pwned or not pwned?

Users can basically look for their passwords via the website. If the password is “pwned”, the site tells how many times the password was seen in the database. If your password seems to be pwned, you should change it immediately. In both “pwned” and “not pwned” states, the website tries to inform users about better account protection with stronger passwords and 2-factor authentications. The website also offers users the full list of compromised passwords in a downloadable format.

The compromised passwords with associated e-mail addresses have been found in a compromised cloud storage facility. The organization also states that the database consists of known and unknown past data breach incidents. The database itself is said to be placed in cloud storage by unknown criminal actors to be accessed by other 3rd party criminal actors.

To check if your password is compromised or not, you can follow the link below:

Check your password safety at Have I Been Pwned?

See more Cyber Security News