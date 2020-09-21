Due to poor coding and faulty hardening policies, web applications and mobile applications are under danger. There are many application security tools designed to provide security for applications. Most of the application security tools can make Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Interactive Application Security Testing, Software Composition Analysis (SCA). So, they bring the defense-in-depth approach to a new level. Here are some of the best application security tools for enterprises and developers.

Imperva Rasp

Imperva acquired DevOps security firm Prevoty two years ago to strengthen its application security solutions. Imperva Application Security makes applications and websites available, user-friendly, and secure with its multi-layered protection. Imperva RASP can be used for Runtime Applications Self Protection (RASP). Imperva RASP detects and blocks attacks from inside the application by using patented LangSec techniques.

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), the key component of Imperva’s stack application security solution, provides instant mitigation against zero-day attacks. Additionally, Imperva RASP controls the content, database, and command injections and also companies’ legacy apps and 3rd-party apps. You can also see which vulnerabilities in your applications are under attack, who’s attacking and how, and what they’re trying to accomplish.

Request Demo

Qualys Web App Scanning

Qualys Web App Scanning (WAS) is a robust cloud solution for continuous web application vulnerability and misconfiguration detection. It enables customers to tag their applications with their own labels. The customers can control reporting and limiting access to scan data due to those labels. Qualys WAS offers a dynamic deep scanning that covers all applications on customers’ perimeter.

After scanning a website, this solution that uses behavioral analysis identifies and reports infections, including zero-day threats scans an organization’s websites. In addition to this, Qualys WAS can detect code security issues which is essential for quality assurance. It also can generate comprehensive reports, through its DevOps security tool. You can try Qualys Cloud Platform for free.

Get Free Trial

Synopsys

Synopsys offers a broad portfolio of application security. Synopsys’s Polaris Software Integrity Platform brings tools like Coverity static analysis, Seeker IAST, and Black Duck software composition analysis into a single unified offering. It is a cloud-based platform that provides comprehensive application security from developer to deployment through the combination of the Synopsys Code Sight IDE plugin and a central analysis server.

The Polaris Platform’s Code Sight IDE plugin can help developers identify and remediate bad coding practices. The platform reporting option opens issues, trends, and charting over time with a dashboard view. It differs from its competitors some benefits including early risk discovery and mitigation, shifts left from detection to prevention, simple and flexible operation, consolidated risk reporting.

Request Demo

Netsparker

Netsparker is one of a leading-edge web vulnerability scanner, focuses on scalability, automation, and integration. Netsparker platform identifies and confirms vulnerabilities by using proprietary Proof-Based Scanning technology. This vulnerability identification helps customers to see the impact of the web application vulnerability. With its enhanced scanner engine, it prevents hazards at the earliest stages of the SDLC.

Netsparker checks the web server, running server configuration tests for commercial and open-source web servers. These configuration tests are to check the misconfigurations that might lead to security issues.

Get Demo

Acunetix

Acunetix provides a web application security scanner platform that is composed of several distinct capabilities. It helps organizations of any size to identify potential issues in deployed applications. The customers can select one of the three packages including Standard, Premium, Acunetix 360. Acunetix Standard automatically tests your website to detect malicious hackers that could potentially access your systems.

The engine is built using C++, to be much faster than many similar solutions. The core element of the platform is the ability to detect top web vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection vulnerabilities.

Request Demo

Arxan

Arxan Application Protection Solutions provides web, desktop, hybrid, or mobile app protection that focuses on Runtime Applications Self Protection (RASP). For key and data protection, Arxan encrypts static or dynamic keys and data embedded or contained within the app code.

With its multi-layered structure, it protects apps through a combination of active and passive software techniques along with key and data encryption and obfuscation. In addition to this, Arxan offers Apperian App Management for App Distribution and Policy Management. This App Management solution helps increase companies’ productivity.

Request Demo

Selenium

Selenium offers automated testing of web applications through its suite of tools. Selenium has three types of packages including Selenium WebDriver, Selenium IDE, Selenium Grid. Selenium IDE is a Chrome and Firefox plugin that records and plays back user interactions with the browser. Selenium WebDriver is for creating robust, browser-based regression automation suites and tests, scale, and distribute scripts across many environments.

Selenium IDE can create quick bug reproduction scripts to aid in automation-aided exploratory testing. The third package Selenium Grid is distributing and running tests on several machines and manage multiple environments from a central point. The Selenium project is a member of the Software Freedom Conservancy, a non-profit organization.

Download Selenium

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cyber Security News