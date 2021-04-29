With 75 million active websites on the internet, WordPress has a dominating market share, around 75%, in the content management software field. Its popularity not only attracts web developers but also makes it one of the primary targets for hackers. Thus, there is a never-ending battle between developers and hackers for WordPress.

Plugins are essential for your WordPress website. With thousands of plugins available for the popular CMS, it can be tricky to choose the ideal solution for you. However, at some point, you will need a plugin or plugins to protect your website from malware, incoming attacks, or even vulnerabilities in your other plugins.

Important but not enough

Although plugins are extremely important for the safety of your website, it is not enough by itself. Users should also be aware of possible attacks, such as phishing, and protect the server to keep their website safe and running. Briefly, plugins are only a part of your security system, but an important one for sure.

Sucuri Security

Sucuri is one of the most popular WordPress security plugins with more than 800,000 active installations, thus it is easy to find online sources about the plugin. It is specialized in WordPress security and a complete security suite that meets multiple needs. It is free to install Sucuri Security, however, you need to upgrade it to paid versions to be able to benefit from all its features. Sucuri is capable of:

Security activity auditing

File integrity monitoring

Remote malware scanning

Blocklist monitoring

Effective security hardening

Post-hack security actions

Security notifications

Website firewall (paid version)

Download Sucuri Security

Wordfence Security

With more than 4 million active installations, Wordfence is one of the most popular WordPress firewall and security scanner. Its firewall rules, malware signatures, and malicious IP addresses are powered by the company’s Threat Defense Feed. Wordfence is also a complete suite of security solutions for WordPress users, however, some of its features are only included in the paid versions. Some of its features are:

Web application firewall

WordPress security scanner

Login security

Wordfence Central

Leaked password protection

Monitor live traffic

Advanced manual blocking

Repair files

DOWNLOAD Wordfence Security

Security Ninja

Security Ninja, which has over 10 years of experience in the field, allows users to run more than 50 tests with a click. Its vulnerability scanner also warns users if there are any plugins installed with known security issues. For extra features, such as firewall, blocking suspicious page requests, country blocking, core scanner, malware scanner, auto fixer, events logger and scheduled scans users need to upgrade to Security Ninja Pro. It is capable of:

Perform more than 50 tests with one click

Vulnerability checker

Preventing zero-day exploit attacks

Database optimization and speed-up

Auto fixer

Scheduled scanner

Download Security Ninja

WP Activity Log

WP Activity Log currently has more than 100,000 active installations and it is one of the most comprehensive activity log plugins. It is basically logs everything that happens on the website in real-time, which can help administrators to pinpoint possible problems easily. It is a free plugin, however, some features such as reports, email notifications, SMS alerts, and search, require the premium edition, which is the paid version. The plugin can keep a record of:

Post, Page, and Custom Post Type changes

Tags and Categories changes

Widgets and Menus changes

User changes

User profile changes

User activity

WordPress core and settings changes

WordPress multisite network changes

Plugins and Themes changes

WordPress database changes

WordPress site file changes

Download WP Activity Log

All in One WP Security & Firewall

All in One WP Security & Firewall is also one of the most comprehensive and popular WordPress security solutions, with more than 900,000 active installations. The plugin is also very user-friendly and easy to use. Its security points grading system measures how well your website is protected based on the security features you have activated. The plugin’s firewall has 3 different categories, basic, intermediate, and advanced. All in One WP Security & Firewall offers:

User accounts, registration, and login security

File system security

Htaccess and WP-Config.php backup and restore

Firewall functionality

Brute force prevention

Security scanner

Comment spam security

Front-end text copy protection

Download All In One WP Security & Firewall

MalCare Security

MalCare is a malware detection and removal plugin with more than 100,000 active plugins. Its cleaner offers unlimited automated cleanups and the cloud-based firewall ensures website protection. MalCare also includes a performance check feature, which allows you to measure your website’s loading speed, which is very important for SEO results. Some featured included, viewing hacked files, instant malware removal, website hardening, geo-blocking, and uptime monitoring are only included in the paid version. The plugin offers:

Cloud-based malware scanning

Web-application WordPress firewall

Login CAPTCHA protection

Malware removal

Identifies and blocks malicious traffic

Uptime monitoring

Download MalCare Security

Defender Security

Defender is also a comprehensive WordPress security solution, with various hardening and security features. The plugin allows users to scan and implement recommended changes within minutes easily. The plugin is capable of blocking brute force attacks, SQL injections, cross-site scripting XSS, and other WordPress vulnerabilities and hacks. The plugin has several paid versions which add various features. Defender offers:

Scheduled security scans

Login protection and masking

Audit logging

Two-factor authentication

Blocklist monitoring

Vulnerability reports

Changed file restore and repair

Download Defender Security

