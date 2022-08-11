7-Eleven Denmark announced that they are shutting down after a cyber attack that affected the company’s entire checkout systems.

The company didn’t share details of the cyber attack but it can be a ransomware attack that encrypted all the data that belongs to the company.

An employee from 7-Eleven from Denmark stated that they were told to close the doors to the customers when the checkout systems stopped working.

The severity of cyber attacks is increasing every day and once again a company is shutting down due to a cyber attack. Global retailer 7-Eleven officially announced that they are shutting down all of its stores in Denmark after a cyber attack that disrupted its payment and checkout systems. The company published a Facebook post about the incident and announced its decision.

Payment and checkout systems

7-Eleven Denmark stated that the attack took place on Monday and the company decided to close all of its stores in Denmark while investigating the incident. The company didn’t share any information about the attack, but ransomware is the usual suspect. Ransomware attacks are capable of causing outages on this scale for organizations and caused some companies to shut down in the past. The company said,

« Unfortunately, we suspect that we have been exposed to a hacker attack today, Monday 8 August 2022. This means that we cannot use checkouts and/or receive payment. We are therefore keeping the stores closed until we know the extent. We naturally hope that we can open the stores again soon. »

Also, an alleged 7-Eleven employee shared his/her experience on Reddit. The Reddit post is now deleted but the employee stated that workers were forced to close the store when the checkout systems are affected by the attack. The employee said,

« Working at the 7-Eleven at Strøget and our checkout system does not work, all the country’s 7-Eleven run with the same system, so all 7-Eleven in Denmark are “closed” right now. We ourselves have closed our doors to customers and have put up a sign. »

Danish manager Jesper Ostergaard told local TV channel DR that the cash registers stopped working in all stores and that has never happened before.