Interested in online safety, Reboot Online analysed the latest data from the European Commission, to discover which Europeans are the most unaware of how to report a cybercrime or any other illegal online behaviour in their respective country.

Spanish and Danish citizens are the most unaware

Europeans do not know the existence of a website, email address, online form, and/or contact number in their respective country to report a cybercrime or any other illegal online behaviour such as cyberharassment/bullying. Due to statistics, on average from all the assessed countries, 77% of Europeans are clueless as to how they would report a cybercrime or any illegal online behaviour.

Shai Aharony, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Reboot Online said,

“Taking small actions such as familiarising yourself with government-backed cybercrime agencies/bodies and applying their recommended best practices to your online actions can play a monumental role in reducing the risk of you becoming a victim of cybercrime. Whilst unawareness on how to report cybercrime in some European countries is worse than others, an active drive by relevant cybercrime agencies/bodies to come out the shadows and educate the public on what protocols to follow in the event of a cybercrime will remedy this information disparity”.

Some of the highlights from the research include:

Spanish (86%) and Danish (86%) citizens are the most unaware of how to report a cybercrime or any illegal online behaviour in their respective countries.

Romania (84%), France (82%) and Sweden (81%) are among the other European countries where over 80% of citizens have no idea how to report a cybercrime or illegal online behaviour.

France is in third place with 82% of French citizens stating they are unaware of the relevant avenues they could explore to report being a victim or witness to cybercrime.

In the fourth spot is Sweden where 81% of Swedes confess to lacking the adequate know-how to alert relevant parties of a cybercrime.

Interestingly, 80% of citizens living in Lithuania, Portugal and Poland are unaware of how to report cybercrime, respectively ranking joint fifth.

