Client-side web security company Source Defense released its 2021 Website Trust & Client-side Security Report. The research offers a rare window on web security sentiments for a population relying almost exclusively on websites for all manner of shopping, healthcare, financial services and other essential needs during the pandemic.

Focused on client-side threat landscape and specific attacks

This new intelligence shares insights from Source Defense Research Lab’s Website Trust Survey and provides in-depth analysis of the client-side threat landscape and specific attacks like formjacking, Magecart and web browser threats.

Dan Dinnar, CEO of Source Defense, said,

“According to our team’s latest intelligence, there are over 1.7 billion public-facing websites in the world and JavaScript is used on 95% of them. Client-side attacks are rapidly accelerating and exploiting the trust relationship between users and the websites they visit. Our Research Lab is helping companies understand client-side web attacks and trends because it can have a real impact on consumer behavior.”

Key findings

93% of consumers are concerned about data security when filling out online forms

91% said that brands requiring consumers to complete web forms are solely responsible for protecting consumers’ information – regardless of whether a third-party service technically runs the forms or entire site, itself

49% said they would cut ties with an organization if a website attack or other breach exposed their private data

