A10 Networks announced that the Play ransomware gang managed to access its IT infrastructure and stole data on 23 January 2023.

The Play ransomware gang added the company to its extortion site but didn’t disclose the ransom demand.

The company claimed that the incident doesn’t affect its products or solutions, thus customers aren’t affected.

The networking hardware manufacturer A10 Networks has confirmed that the company has fallen victim to a cyber attack made by the notorious Play ransomware gang. The company admitted that the gang gained access to the company’s IT infrastructure and compromised data.

Stopped the intrusion within a few hours

The company submitted an 8-K filing on the 7th of February regarding the incident. Form 8-K is known as a “current report” and it is the report that companies must file with the SEC to announce major events that shareholders should know about. According to the filing, the incident took place on January 23, 2023, and the company managed to stop the intrusion and contain the damage within a few hours.

The investigation revealed that the ransomware gang gained access to shared drives, deploy malware, and compromise data, which includes information about human resources, finance, and legal functions. The company also claimed that its products or solutions are not impacted by the incident, thus customers aren’t affected. The report says,

« On January 23, 2023, A10 Networks, Inc. identified a cyber-security incident in its corporate IT infrastructure. This was not related to any of our products or solutions used by its customers. Upon detecting the incident, the Company launched an investigation and engaged the services of cyber-security experts and advisors, incident response professionals and external counsel to support the investigation. Working with outside experts, the Company has contained the attack within its network and has notified the appropriate law enforcement authorities of the incident. The Company has comprehensive security protocols in place, which helped address this incident in an expedited manner, and is reviewing additional steps to further strengthen its security posture. The Company currently does not expect this incident to have a material impact on its operations. »

On the other hand, the threat actors claim that they have stolen confidential files, including technical documentation, employee and client documents, agreements, and personal data. The company’s name is added to the Play ransomware gang’s extortion site on the 12th of February and the gang claims to leak the files if their demands are not met.