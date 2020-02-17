A10 Networks’ new Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) provides cloud-ready DDoS Defense, agility and scalability with 100 Gbps in a single virtual appliance.

A10 Networks announced a virtual DDoS defense solution with its software version of the Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) solution, vThunder TPS. With the vThunder TPS, customers can build and operate elastic DDOS defenses with 100 Gbps in a single virtual appliance. In can be scaled to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering. Also, it can be deployed in next-generation mobile edge compute (MEC) environments.

To protect cloud networks and infrastructures

A10 Networks ‘s new DDoS defense solution is targeted 5G mobile operators and cloud service providers which moves to virtualized infrastructure. Therefore, the need for DDoS defenses is being critical. The operators that use virtualized private clouds must have a strong defense against the potential for large DDoS attacks.

vThunder TPS enables customers to have cloud-ready DDoS Defense which means operational flexibility in a cost-efficiently way. Moreover, it provides agility and scalability with A10’s FlexPool licensing, and comprehensive protection. It can be combined with the Orion 5G Security Suite to reach higher performance in DDoS detection.

vThunder TPS can be used now. For 100Gbps vThunder TPS customers have to wait till March 2020.