Accenture has acquired Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom to expand its cybersecurity capabilities and global reach. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business was a division that was headquartered in Mountain View, California. Cyber Security Services business includes more than 300 employees around the world.

Offering comprehensive managed services for global businesses

Symantec’s portfolio of Cyber Security Services includes global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centers, real-time adversary, and industry-specific threat intelligence, and incident response services. The six security operations centers are in the U.S., the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Its managed security services business is supported by a proprietary cloud-based platform that delivers a steady stream of technical and cyber adversary threat intelligence through a customizable portal.

“Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical business imperatives for all organizations regardless of industry or geographic location. With the addition of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, Accenture Security will offer one of the most comprehensive managed services for global businesses to detect and manage cybersecurity threats aimed at their companies,”

said Julie Sweet, Accenture’s Chief Executive Officer.

Providing flexibility rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach

Kelly Bissell, senior managing director of Accenture Security said,

“Companies are facing an unprecedented volume of cyber threats that are highly-sophisticated and targeted to their businesses, and they can no longer rely solely on generic solutions. This acquisition is a game-changer and will help Accenture provide flexibility rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach to managed security services. With Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, we can now bring clients our combined expertise fine-tuned to their industry with tailored global threat intelligence powered by advanced analytics, automation and machine learning.”

“Becoming part of Accenture Security is a tremendous opportunity for our clients and our cyber warriors around the globe, enabling us to fuse the unique services, capabilities, and solutions of two well-established companies to deliver the next generation of cybersecurity services,” said John Lionato, vice president and general manager of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business.

In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture invested nearly US$1.2 billion globally on 33 acquisitions to acquire critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market.

