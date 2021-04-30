Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire a France-based cybersecurity services company, Openminded. The company provides advisory, cloud & infrastructure security, cyber defense, and managed security services. The duo didn’t disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Cloud & infrastructure security

Openminded, founded in 2008 and powered by a security operations center, helps customers anticipate and reduce cybersecurity risks, rapidly detect and respond to cyber incidents, and implement best practices in regulatory compliance.

When the acquisition is completed, it will bring approximately 100 highly skilled cybersecurity professionals to Accenture Security’s workforce of nearly 7,000 professionals globally and extend the company’s cybersecurity presence and capabilities in France and in Europe. Kelly Bissell Global Managing Director, Accenture, said,

“With cyberattacks becoming more complex, constant and costly every day, companies must fully embed cybersecurity into the different layers of their organizations to ensure resilience. The acquisition of Openminded supports our commitment to leveraging technology and human ingenuity to help clients be confident and secure in the face of constant change. We look forward to welcoming Openminded’s team to Accenture and helping clients defend against cyber threats more effectively across their entire ecosystem, now and in the future.”

