The Taiwanese computer company, Acer has confirmed that it has suffered a security breach. Hackers, Desorden Group claimed that they have breached Acer’s servers and stolen 60 GB of data. This is the second time this year the company has suffered an attack. In an attack that happened in March, REvil ransomware demanded $50 million for the stolen data from the company. It is still unclear that if the company paid the ransom or not.

60 GB of data

The hacker group announced that they have stolen more than 60 GB of client, customer, and retailer information from Acer servers in India. The hacker group published a video that includes 10,000 customers’ data for free as proof of the attack and selling the rest of the data on cybercriminal forums. A spokesperson for the hacker group also stated that they tried to contact the company but Acer didn’t respond.

Acer spokesperson, Steven Chung, confirmed the breach and stated that it was an isolated attack and when the company noticed the incident, they initiated their security protocols and conducted a full scan. Steven Chung from Acer Corporate Communication said,

“We have recently detected an isolated attack on our local after-sales service system in India. Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. We are notifying all potentially affected customers in India. The incident has been reported to local law enforcement and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, and has no material impact to our operations and business continuity.”

