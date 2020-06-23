With the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have forced globally to operate remotely. The number of cyber-attacks has increased sharply. As a cyber protection company, Acronis is helping organizations safeguard their data, applications, and systems during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, Acronis and Minterest have launched Acronis #CyberFit Financing. #CyberFit serves supermarkets, drug stores, medical services, mechanical services, police, and governmental agencies that need cyber protection.

To empower businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

#CyberFit Score is defined as a set of industry-established security metrics that assess the gaps in IT environments and attack vectors to endpoints. It provides a remediation report that includes recommended actions to mitigate risks and improve the security posture of their machines for IT personnel and end-users.

Serguei Beloussov, Founder and CEO of Acronis, said:

“Cybercriminals are ruthless – they see the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to target new vulnerabilities such as those caused by many staff migrating to home offices. Now more than ever, cyber protection should be a key concern for every business, as a data breach that costs a company valuable data can cripple even large organizations. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a solution we have developed to combat this global threat. Acronis is dedicated to doing our part to help businesses both in the digital and the real world. With support from our capable partners at Minterest, we hope to provide streamlined access to vital funding to ensure business continuity for as many Singapore businesses as possible.”

With the aim of empowering businesses, the two companies provide easy access to customized financing solutions to tide them through this difficult period and to build their cybersecurity capabilities to ringfence their businesses.

Charis Liau, CEO of Minterest, talked about the partnership, saying,