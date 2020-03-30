Acronis has announced the appointment Neil Morarji as a general manager in the Asia Pacific (APAC). Morarji will be the leader of the sales team in the region. He will also develop relationships with local partners and service providers.

The Acronis Partner Programmes will be launched

He works for the launch of the new Acronis Partner Programmes in APAC, in which the Acronis team will help channel partners and managed service providers (MSPs) expand their portfolios and deliver fast ROI. This launch is a critical step for the industry given the current global crisis.

Acronis’s products and services address the five vectors of cyber protection, ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of all data, applications, and systems (SAPAS). Acronis revenue officer Pasha Ershow says:

“Neil joined us at a time of growth, bringing strong leadership and unparalleled expertise in cloud distribution field to the team. With our extensive global network of more than 50,000 partners, Acronis has enjoyed tremendous business growth last year, with APAC being the fastest-growing region. Neil’s experience will also be instrumental in developing our service provider network – now 6,500 service providers worldwide and growing rapidly.”

Morarji has more than 20 years of experience in the cloud and digital transformation space. Before this role, he managed Ingram Micro’s Cloud Platform Business (Odin) in APJ. Morarji said:

“I’m excited to turn the company’s global strategic thinking into a local execution plan and accelerate business growth in Asia. Now, more than ever, the market needs Acronis’ proven cyber protection solutions. We’re going to continue helping our partners succeed by providing service and support that’s second to none.”

Acronis that was founded in Singapore in 2003 offers cyber protection solutions to more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies.