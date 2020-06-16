Acronis introduced previously Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud which enables service providers to defend their clients against cyberthreats with AI-powered integration of data protection and cybersecurity. Now, it is available as a beta on-premise solution. IT teams can deploy the solution’s capabilities across all environments to safeguard all data, applications, and systems.

A solution for data protection and cybersecurity standards

During the COVID-19 outbreak, companies of all sizes had to adopt remote work practices. Acronis Cyber Protect offers tools that secure and protect remote workers’ data and devices by aiming to meet organizational data protection and cybersecurity standards.

Acronis Executive Officer Serguei “SB” Beloussov said,

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires more businesses than ever to adopt remote work policies. While remote work offers a lot of benefits, it can put valuable company data at risk as it is accessed and used on home networks that are more vulnerable to cyberattacks. We’ve already seen how Acronis Cyber Protect can eliminate those risks in third-party managed environments. Releasing it as a beta empowers more organizations to choose how they protect their data, devices, and infrastructure.”

Capabilities of Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect’s integrated and automated architecture offers capabilities such as: