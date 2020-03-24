Acronis, a global provider of cyber protection, wanted its technology partner DIAWAY OÜ to design a scalable architecture that could be deployed across its 14 global data centers. The company has selected Western Digital’s Ultrastar Data60 and Ultrastar Data102 high capacity hybrid storage platforms.

Phase one has been completed

With upgrading most of its worldwide storage infrastructure with Western Digital Ultrastar platforms, Acronis has completed phase one of the planned overhaul. The company reaches more than 220 PB (petabytes ) of capacity. This investment will reduce Acronis’s storage acquisition and operational costs and simplified the management of its vast, global storage footprint.

Alex Beck, director of global technical operations at Acronis talked about this investment, saying,

“As a company, our growth depends on our ability to offer customers efficient and reliable cyber protection solutions at an affordable price. With DIAWAY, we have an integrator that truly understands our needs, and with Western Digital, we’re getting a storage solution that we can trust, with a total cost of ownership that other storage vendors could not match. Standardizing on Ultrastar platforms for our global storage infrastructure was an easy decision to make.”

Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 are defined as high-density, high-capacity 12 Gb/s SAS JBODs. They can be configured with up to 60 and 102 HHDs (Hard Disk Drives) and up to 24 of those drives configurable to solid-state drives (SSDs) in a compact, 4U form factor, with up to 900 TB and 1.5 PB raw capacity. Alexander Ragel, managing partner at DIAWAY OÜ said:

“We make every effort to provide our customers with great products and services, and we work just as hard to make sure they are selecting the most appropriate solutions to fit their needs. Western Digital is committed to providing modular and efficient platforms that we use when architecting multi-petabyte style environments for our customers. We believe that Western Digital is a perfect match for Acronis.”

Ultrastar Data platforms will aid in maintaining consistent performance under heavy workload via IsoVibe vibration isolation technology. Another innovative feature ArcticFlow thermal zone cooling technology offers an efficient cooling solution that enhances drive reliability.