Acronis True Image, personal cyber protection solution of Acronis has been getting a new name. The company has announced that its personal cyber protection solution will be known as Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office. Acronis True Image was launched to ensure people knew they would get a true image of their data, which they could use to restore their computer.

Comprehensive cyber protection

While the challenges of protecting data have evolved, the proliferation of ransomware has changed the protection landscape. New ransomware targets backup files and software in the past few years, denying users that traditional safe harbor has appeared. To handle this, Acronis hired cybersecurity experts to build an anti-ransomware defense. With this move, Acronis True Image has turned personal backup solution with integrated anti-ransomware.

As the cyber threat landscape evolves, the company has been upgrading its cybersecurity capabilities by adding a crypto-mining blocker, antivirus, and next-generation anti-malware powered by machine intelligence. With the launch of Acronis True Image, combatting the full scope of data threats, from accidents and hardware failure to device theft and cyber-attack, became possible.

Acronis used integrated advanced anti-malware technology, including real-time protection, on-demand antivirus scans, web filtering, and videoconference app protection. After this evolution, the company changed Acronis True Image as Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office to underline what users get from Acronis’s solution. It emphasis comprehensive cyber protection for the work-from-home parent, the IT expert, the remote student, the freelancer who works remotely, and other home office users.

See more Cyber Security News