Cyber protection company, Acronis unveiled new enhanced partner program features for its Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program. The program aims to accommodate its partners with financial aid and benefits. With the program, Acronis supports partner development, particularly for cloud-based services, increasing their media visibility with automated content. The company also offers professional and financial assistance to partners migrating to Acronis.

Professional and financial assistance

Acronis, which currently has more than 20,000 partners, makes yearly updates to its partner program based on feedback. The program allows partners to earn more while deploying cloud-based solutions designed to meet the client’s marketing needs and protection challenges. New additions for 2022 include:

A focus on service providers and cloud distribution partners , with no revenue threshold for service providers, straightforward program requirements, and a dedicated partner account manager Joint business planning, with business plans available on the Partner Portal , financial benefits for Gold and Platinum partners, and joint sales and marketing efforts Competitive migration program , with financial and professional services assistance available to partners ready to migrate to Acronis Unique #TeamUp program , offering partnerships with sports teams and unique sports benefits Sales and marketing automation tools and pre-packaged content , with e-mail drip campaigns and social media campaigns available to automate via Partner Program



On-demand demo lab for partners , an upcoming cloud-based virtual lab environment with Acronis Cyber Cloud components pre-installed and available for training and demo purposes

, an upcoming cloud-based virtual lab environment with Acronis Cyber Cloud components pre-installed and available for training and demo purposes NFR program, providing Acronis Software licenses to partners’ internal usage

Alex Ruslyakov, Channel Chief of Acronis said,

« With these new updates, we are helping to lead the cybersecurity industry with and for our partners. We pride ourselves on the strong relationships we have with our partners, and are always looking for ways to make them more successful, which in turn leads to our success. We understand the various roadblocks experienced on cloud transformation journeys and strive to continuously update and improve our program and deliver outstanding benefits and tools to facilitate partner’s growth and decrease operational costs, delivering them to the front of innovation and leading the industry to new fertile ground. »

See more Cyber Security News