Cyber protection company, Acronis announced the appointment of cloud software and hosting industry veteran Patrick Pulvermueller as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1. He succeeds Serguei Beloussov, who is the founder of the company in 2003 and has served as CEO since 2013.

Cloud and hosting industry veteran

Patrick Pulvermueller joins the company from GoDaddy, where he served as President of the Partner Business. In his previous role, Pulvermueller led the company’s strategic expansion of its Hosting, Productivity, and Security services through resellers and agency partners. He is an expert in developing successful, cloud-based go-to-market strategies, particularly through service providers, resale channels, and strategic alliances.

Prior to his role at GoDaddy, he held executive leadership roles as CEO of Host Europe GmbH and Group CEO of Host Europe Group (HEG), where he previously served as Group COO. Patrick Pulvermueller, Chief Executive Officer of Acronis said,

“I am excited to join the Acronis team, engage with our tremendous partner network, and continue Serguei’s vision of providing industry-changing cyber protection services. Acronis is poised to disrupt the data protection and cybersecurity markets while redefining how service providers leverage remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) services. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience in the service provider business to ensure we take full advantage of that opportunity.”

