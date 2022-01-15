SaaS Security Posture Management company, Adaptive Shield announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance, an organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

SaaS risks

The threat landscape for SaaS security is vast as thousands of organizations rely on multiple SaaS apps. Although vendors of these apps provide built-in security features, organizations should also continuously monitor misconfigurations.

Adaptive Shield’s SaaS Security Posture Management solution offers clear visibility into a organizations’ entire SaaS stack. It proactively sends detailed alerts when it identifies misconfigurations and misappropriated user privileges allowing organizations to apply remediations quickly. Maor Bin, Co-Founder and CEO of Adaptive Shield said,

« Any discussion about cloud and security is incomplete if it doesn’t include the growing role of SaaS apps and the security challenges that accompany these investments. We are so excited to join the Cloud Security Alliance. Working together, we will be able to generate greater awareness around the latest security threats and specifically those resulting from misconfigurations in SaaS applications and how to best eliminate them. »

