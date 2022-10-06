ADVA Network Security will safeguard mission-critical cloud traffic from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks to help organizations.

ADVA Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to provide end-to-end network protection with its own infrastructure and secure data centers.

The new company will build on ADVA’s portfolio, including its optical transport solution, which is approved by the German Federal Ministry for Information Security.

ADVA announced the launch of ADVA Network Security, which focuses on safeguarding mission-critical cloud traffic. ADVA Network Security will be a separate company and will complement ADVA’s networking technology portfolio with security controls to protect mission-critical connectivity applications.

National security organizations

The new company will develop, produce, and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. ADVA Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to provide end-to-end network protection with its own infrastructure and secure data centers to meet the highest industry requirements, including protection against attacks from quantum computers.

The new company will build on ADVA’s portfolio, including its optical transport solution, which is approved by the German Federal Ministry for Information Security for the transmission of up to VS-V classified data, followed by ADVA’s Ethernet encryption solution at the end of 2022. The new company’s solutions will inherit ADVA’s NIST 140-2 certification for various products, ensuring that encryption meets the strict demands of American security authorities.

ADVA is also in the process of achieving FIPS 140-3 certification. It is also offering high-bandwidth quantum-safe transport, which allows customers to apply future-proof security solutions to their infrastructure to protect their information. Christoph Glingener, CEO of ADVA said,

« The network security landscape is more dangerous and difficult to navigate than ever before, and that’s before we even consider the threat of quantum computer attacks appearing on the horizon. By creating ADVA Network Security as a separate entity, we’re empowering businesses and governments to confront this most urgent issue. Through our new company, we’re enabling customers to comprehensively address the data vulnerability crisis that threatens every aspect of our lives. ADVA Network Security encryption technology has been tested by the most experienced and competent experts. It secures even the fastest data connections with the lowest latency, protecting communications without compromising the transmission quality. »