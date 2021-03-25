At the last day of CloudFest, there has been also sessions on security, cloud and more. In the Sectigo: The Future of Web Security session, Christian Dawson discussed the future of website security, the challenges faced today and what companies need to keep in mind when identifying the right website security solution for themselves and their customers.

Making the right match with risks and mitigation

“Cloud security is fundamental for business continuity. Hackers passed firewalls and hacked servers. They are getting in. They are shifting their focus to the cloud. Cloud is next. We have to humble ourselves and think like hackers” Jason Cloud, CTO of PKI at Sectigo talked in the session said in the session.

“They should match their risks with mitigation. So, they can match the right security products which fit their needs. For public and private cloud security, companies or users should connect themselves with a trusted brand, rather than overwhelmed.”

Who is Jason Soroko?

Jason has 20 years of experience researching, innovating, educating markets, developing intellectual property, and contributing to national-level guidance and consortium standards. He works closely with enterprise companies daily to synthesize managed PKI security solutions that meet real-world operational needs.

Pandemic changed attacks on hosting industry

Bad actors, now more than ever during this COVID pandemic are attacking you and your customers brand presence. With increased spikes in phishing attacks, malspams, and DDoS attacks, hosting providers must reconsider their security offerings, risk management and overall business model. In the Hosting Provider Security Challenges in the Time of COVID session, Alex Pena, Logan Kipp, Director of Global Channel Marketing at Sectigo Laikin Ragsdale, Web Hosting Analyst at Sectigo Aaron Phillips discussed how cyber criminals are capitalizing on the pandemic and what you and your customers can do to remain ahead.

