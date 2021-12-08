AgileBlue announced that it has completed a $2.25 million Preferred Round for its managed SOC-as-a-Service and XDR platform. The round was funded by a group of technology and private equity investors, led by Kevin MacDonald, the founder and former CTO and Co-CEO of BlackMountain Systems.

User behavior analytics and machine learning

The company offers a Cyber Security Operations Center-as-a-Service solution and XDR platform, helping its customers with detecting indicators of cyber-attacks before a breach happens. The SOC platform utilizes innovative user behavior analytics and machine learning technologies to be able to detect the indicators of attacks.

The investor group includes Atlas Innovate, The Blackstone Group, Black Mountain Systems, The Carlyle Group, and Tetragon Financial Group. The company has added more than 50 channel partners worldwide in the last year. Tony Pietrocola, Co-Founder and President of AgileBlue said,

« We are working tremendously hard to create an innovative company focused on helping our clients defend their businesses against ransomware, phishing, and every emerging threat hitting businesses all over the world. Our goal is to obsess over our customers, helping them navigate the complexity of 24×7 monitoring, detection and response across on-prem, cloud and remote-working environments so they can rest easy. »

See more Cyber Security News