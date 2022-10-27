Akamai announced a significant evolution of its DDoS protection platform with a global rollout of new, fully software-defined scrubbing centers.

The new additional scrubbing centers will extend its dedicated defense capacity to 20 Tbps and accelerate future product innovations.

The g lobally distributed scrubbing centers analyze incoming traffic, identify threats and remove malicious activities to prevent downtime.

The cloud company that powers and protects life online, Akamai Technologies announced a new evolution of Prolexic, its DDoS protection platform. Akamai announced the global rollout of fully software-defined scrubbing centers. It will extend the dedicated defense capacity to 20 Tbps and accelerate future product innovations. The enhancement also allows Prolexic to defend users against the largest, multi-terabit attacks.

Extending capacity to 20 Tbps

Akamai’s new and additional scrubbing centers can analyze incoming traffic, identify threats and remove malicious activities to prevent downtime. The globally distributed scrubbing centers are fully software-defined and can be deployed quickly to extend capacity, increase regional coverage, and improve redundancy.

The rollout starts with major regions in the third quarter of 2022 and will continue in 2023. These regions are North America (US-East/West, Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Switzerland), Asia (India, Japan, Hong Kong), and the Middle East.

Akamai Prolexic leverage this cloud-based DDoS scrubbing platform to protect applications, wherever they are deployed. It protects systems against the broadest range of DDoS attack types and defends against high-bandwidth sustained attacks, as well as complex multi-vector attacks that are capable of jumping from application to application. Sean Lyons Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Security at Akamai said,

« DDoS attacks are innovating at an unprecedented rate, but our customers can rest assured that Akamai’s DDoS defense evolves even faster and will always be many steps ahead of the latest threats. This platform advancement drastically accelerates our time to market and will enable us to deliver new cybersecurity innovations with greater frequency. In addition, our extension of defense capacity, regional presence and next generation scrubbing centers further strengthens our ability to mitigate all types and volumes of attacks. And by bringing DDoS protection even closer to our customers, they know they can rely on Akamai to deliver unmatched security without impacting latency and end user experience. »