Akamai announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tel Aviv, Israel-based Guardicore. With the acquisition, the company will be suited to provide comprehensive protection to the enterprise, by adding Guardicore’s micro-segmentation solution into its Zero Trust security portfolio. Micro-segmentation blocks the spread of malware within an organization, by limiting its impact.

Micro-segmentation

Guardicore’s micro-segmentation solution aims to limit user access to only those applications that are authorized to communicate with each other. It reduces the threat surface and risk exposure by denying communication as the default. Thus, it also limits the spread of malware and protects the flow of enterprise data within the network. The protection extends beyond the data center to the cloud, including bare metal, virtual machines, and containers.

With the agreement, Akamai states that to be secure, organizations need a second layer of defense to block the spread of malware after it is within the corporate infrastructure. Guardicore's micro-segmentation solution substantially mitigates the impact of breaches and the threat posed by ransomware. The solution also provides deep visibility into application flows, across the data center and cloud applications, allowing businesses to understand and protect their infrastructure. Tom Leighton, chief executive officer and co-founder of Akamai Technologies said,

“Given the recent surge in ransomware attacks and increasingly stringent compliance regulations, investing in technologies to reduce the spread of malware has become mission critical. By adding Guardicore’s leading micro-segmentation products to Akamai’s comprehensive portfolio of Zero Trust solutions, we believe Akamai will be able to provide the most effective way to combat ransomware on the market today.”

