Cloud networking pioneer Alkira and cloud security specialist Check Point Software Technologies announced a technology alliance to provide Check Point Software’s CloudGuard firewalls in Alkira’s Cloud Network infrastructure as-a-Service. This comes as organizations deploying application workloads to the cloud are struggling with the complexity of implementing consistent enterprise-wide security controls spanning cloud, multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

Advanced threat prevention

The Check Point CloudGuard platform provides cloud-native security with advanced threat prevention for all assets and workloads enabling customers to deploy the same robust security in the cloud that they are used to with on-premises systems. Alkira brings a high-performance cloud network-as-a-service with global virtual infrastructure, advanced routing, intelligent service insertion and dynamic auto-scale, simplifying set-up and day 2 operations for enterprise cloud networking and security deployments.

Atif Khan, CTO and Founder of Alkira, said:

“Alkira and Check Point simplify security deployments and make it easier for enterprise customers to apply a single security posture across the entire enterprise network spanning cloud, multi-cloud and existing data center or colocation facilities. Delivering the Alkira virtual network infrastructure and Check Point security management tools as a service allows enterprises to avoid the costs and complexity of DIY solutions, and provides guaranteed performance and scalability.”

