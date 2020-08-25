Software-defined, edge compute company BeyondEdge announced that its CEO, Amir Elbaz has been named to the Board of Directors for Building Cyber Security, the leading non-profit organization focused on improving and advancing the physical information and operational technology (OT) systems security, safety, and privacy in both the public and private sector. BCS is a public/private partnership that is currently led by some of the most accomplished DoD current and past leadership, industry automation champion organizations, and key thought leaders in the cybersecurity space.

Extensive experience

Amir Elbaz led several high-tech companies, including MobileSmith, a healthcare innovator providing turnkey mobile solutions that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction, and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers prior to joining BeyondEdge. He also held several executive-level positions with investment funds. Amir Elbaz, CEO of BeyondEdge, said,