Software-defined, edge compute company BeyondEdge announced that its CEO, Amir Elbaz has been named to the Board of Directors for Building Cyber Security, the leading non-profit organization focused on improving and advancing the physical information and operational technology (OT) systems security, safety, and privacy in both the public and private sector. BCS is a public/private partnership that is currently led by some of the most accomplished DoD current and past leadership, industry automation champion organizations, and key thought leaders in the cybersecurity space.
Extensive experience
Amir Elbaz led several high-tech companies, including MobileSmith, a healthcare innovator providing turnkey mobile solutions that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction, and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers prior to joining BeyondEdge. He also held several executive-level positions with investment funds. Amir Elbaz, CEO of BeyondEdge, said,
“Like BCS, we at BeyondEdge take a holistic approach in our technology solutions, delivering operational efficiencies, total automation, high-availability, and also protection from potential physical cyber vulnerabilities, which provides a greater tangible return on investment for our customers. We go beyond the traditional approach to network design, management and financial models, developing and delivering solutions that are not limited by the vendor, product, or technology and include oversight and management of those systems while ensuring whatever technology we deploy today is ready for changes that will come with future innovations and vulnerabilities.”
