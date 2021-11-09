Online protection solutions provider, McAfee announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group. The group is led by Advent International Corporation, and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

$26.00 per share

With the agreement, the investor group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is approximately valued at $12 billion on an equity value basis. The value is increased to over $14 billion on an enterprise value basis after giving effect to the repayment of McAfee debt. The share price represents a premium of approximately 22.6% over McAfee’s closing share price of $21.21 on November 4.

The group will take ownership of the company when the transaction is completed and as a privately held company, McAfee will be able to build on its success and track record of growth. Peter Leav, President and Chief Executive Officer of McAfee said,

“This transaction is a testament to McAfee’s market-leading online protection solutions, our talented employees, and outstanding customers and partners. We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cybersecurity landscape and have a proven track record of success.”

