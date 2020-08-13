Threat intelligence platform provider Analyst1 announced that Hugh Clapp, former Navy Officer, and Symantec cyber operations leader, is appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer. Clapp will be responsible for directing the overall strategy and lead the young cyber firm. Clapp served in multiple cyber roles, culminating as Deputy Director, Defensive Cyber Operations during his Navy tenure. Clapp retired from the Navy after a 20-year career, and joined the Dept. of Energy as the Associate CIO of Cyber Operations.

20-year Navy career

Most recently, he served as senior director of defensive cyber operations at both Capital One and Symantec. In his latest role, he was responsible for the collection, analysis, and sharing of enterprise cybersecurity information, global security operations centers, threat hunting, incident response, and cyber threat intelligence collection and reporting. Hugh Clapp, CEO of Analyst1 said,