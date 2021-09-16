Confidential Cloud platform provider Anjuna Security joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). CSA organizes comprehensive research programs and certification programs to raise awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

To make the public cloud more confidential

The Anjuna Confidential Cloud Platform was designed to make the public cloud secure for business by leveraging confidential computing technologies. It isolates data and application workloads in public clouds and servers to isolate data from would-be attackers, rogue insiders, and malicious software. These hardware-based locked computing environments strengthen data privacy and protection for applications.

Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna, said,

“Anjuna makes it simple and practical to use powerful hardware-level security features in clouds and servers from all major providers. With Anjuna, security protections deploy transparently with no changes to applications and no disruption to IT operations. This means the public cloud is now the safest place for business computing.”

Through this participation, CSA and Anjuna will start to create a secure cloud computing environment. Jim Reavis, co-founder, and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance, has welcomed Anjuna and said,

“Anjuna brings a fresh approach to the effort to create a secure cloud computing environment, and we’re excited to work with them as our industry continues its efforts to help enterprises address the new frontiers in cloud services and security.”

See more Cyber Security News