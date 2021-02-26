Data and ransomware protection provider, Arcserve and StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to merge. With the merger, the duo will form the most comprehensive global provider of data management and protection solutions for organizations once completed. The merger will meet the market demand for a single source to manage and protect workloads throughout the data center, cloud, SaaS applications, and at the edge.

Expanded geographic reach

With expanded geographic reach, the industry’s broadest product portfolio, flexible business models, and magnified innovation footprint, the merged companies will bring extensive market and revenue opportunities for MSPs, VARs, and distributors.

The duo will offer a product suite that addresses the vast majority of use cases and business continuity challenges by combining capabilities. Arcserve and StorageCraft will continue to fully support and invest in their existing solutions and will increase investments in R&D and combined IP, which will strengthen both companies’ product portfolios. Tom Signorello, CEO, Arcserve, said,

“Companies in every sector are looking to modernize their infrastructures amid unabated cyber threats and global changes that have changed the way they must protect and manage data. This merger will place us at the forefront of filling a massive market gap by supporting all workloads in every environment with one ecosystem. No longer will organizations require ad-hoc solutions that only add to the complexity they are trying to solve. We will be better placed than any other vendor to be ready as new workloads arise and infrastructures evolve, providing certainty today and in the future.”

