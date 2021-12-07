Global technology provider, Arrow Electronics announced that the company is adding Metallic data management-as-a-service Backup and Recovery solutions to Arrow’s management platform, ArrowSphere. Metallic is a suite of enterprise-grade solutions offering data protection, with the simplicity of SaaS. It offers scalable, affordable backup and recovery of data in hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments.

Metallic services on ArrowSphere

ArrowSphere platform allows users to manage, differentiate and scale the cloud business. It also offers end-to-end cloud lifecycle management along with automated provisioning, comprehensive billing integration, reporting, and predictive analytics.

Commvault also announced a collaboration with Microsoft last year. The duo announced the integration of the go-to-market, engineering, and sales of Metallic DMaaS with Azure. The collaboration also creates an easy-to-use security solution with the simplicity of SaaS management. Kristin Russell, global president of enterprise computing solutions business at Arrow said,

« Arrow has a deep understanding of both Microsoft’s and Commvault’s solution offerings, and the addition of these powerful backup solutions to ArrowSphere will help fast-track customers’ journey to the cloud. Metallic now joins the growing list of products available through our cloud management platform that allows channel partners to access streamlined quoting and ordering, automated provisioning, and comprehensive billing integration. »

