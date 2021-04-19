Aruba announced an expansive set of cross-portfolio edge-to-cloud security integrations for Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). Today’s Aruba ESP advancements will enable enterprises to fast-track their digital transformation journey from edge to cloud. Aruba ESP is the first platform that goes well beyond conventional network management to provide AI-powered operations, provisioning, orchestration, security, and location services from the cloud.

Identity-based security policy from edge-to-cloud

To realize the full potential of the cloud and digital transformation, organizations require a new WAN edge that combines on-premises and cloud-delivered security. New WAN edge delivers on the promise of SASE to protect users connecting to SaaS and public cloud platforms and to safeguard IoT devices that require Zero Trust identity-based security. Enterprise customers are now able to apply granular-level, identity-based security policy from edge-to-cloud to safely connect and protect both users and devices.

What is SASE?

SASE is the convergence of wide-area networking, or WAN, and network security services into a single, cloud-delivered service model. “SASE capabilities are delivered as a service-based upon the identity of the entity, real-time context, enterprise security/compliance policies and continuous assessment of risk/trust throughout the sessions. Identities of entities can be associated with people, groups of people (branch offices), devices, applications, services, IoT systems or edge computing locations.” Gartner says.

The new advancements include the integration of the ClearPass Policy Manager secure network access control platform with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, formerly Silver Peak, the integration of Aruba Threat Defense with the EdgeConnect platform, and the expansion of the Aruba ESP multivendor security partner ecosystem, providing enterprise customers with the freedom to deploy best-of-breed, cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE) security components of their choice.

Comprehensive secure WAN edge portfolio

The Aruba ESP platform offers customers a portfolio of secure wired, wireless and WAN edge solutions that enable customers to adapt to today’s new normal and tomorrow’s unknowns. The WAN Edge portfolio includes:

Virtual Intranet Access Client (VIA) – maximum mobility for work-from-anywhere users whether connecting to private or public networks

Remote Access Points (RAPs) – minimal footprint for mobile, remote and temporary workspaces, delivering secure connectivity to the corporate enterprise network

SD-Branch – maximum integration and simple unified management across WLAN, LAN and SD-WAN with Zero Trust security

EdgeConnect – optimal QoE (Quality of Experience) from edge-to-cloud with an advanced SD-WAN edge platform and unified SASE components

See more Cyber Security News