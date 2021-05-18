Cybersecurity service provider Atlas VPN completed its first independent cybersecurity audit in April this year. The security test was conducted by an acknowledged US-based cybersecurity consulting firm VerSprite.

Simulated real-world cyberattack scenarios

Auditors conducted an Application Penetration Test on the Atlas VPN iOS app, which was the focus of the audit. By simulating real-world cyberattack scenarios, they looked for any threats that could put data privacy, authenticity, integrity, and overall business reputation at risk.

Rachel Welch, the Chief Operating Officer of Atlas VPN, said,

“We are very pleased with the results of the audit. Although this was our first independent security audit, very few vulnerabilities were found compared to similar products that have been on the market longer. We believe that regular product security testing should be an integral part of any product and service security strategy, and we plan to make it part of our regular practices.”

The Head of Offensive Security at VerSprite said,

“The blackbox analysis during the Application Penetration Test of the Atlas VPN iOS client and its public backend components highlighted just a few Medium-to-Low risk issues, which proved fruitless to compromise the privacy of the users. I commend Atlas VPN for their transparency in sharing their findings with their customers.”

The Atlas VPN team has already begun fixing the vulnerabilities discovered in the audit, however, decided to publish the test results immediately after ensuring that the identified vulnerabilities posed risks that would be managed and mitigated.

