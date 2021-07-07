In general, VPN providers assign users a single IP address. Atlas VPN allows users to have many rotating IP addresses without switching between different VPN servers. The new feature SafeSwap offers a pool of different IP addresses. As a result, it enables users to have many rotating IP addresses without switching between different VPN servers.

Rotating to different IP addresses

Once a user connects to one of these servers, their outgoing traffic will be routed via multiple IP addresses that will constantly and automatically switch for their online sessions. These rotations don’t cause any drop in speed.

Rachel Welch, COO of Atlas VPN said,

“Our team of experienced software engineers built this one-of-a-kind privacy tool to satisfy even the most privacy-conscious of our users. Along with our recently released Tracker Blocker feature, SafeSwap offers an ultimate defense toolkit against trackers and ads,”

The feature is available for Atlas VPN Premium users on Android, iOS, and Windows. Users can choose from three SafeSwap server locations, including Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Singapore, Singapore, and Los Angeles, United States. It will be available for macOS shortly.

