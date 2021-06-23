Virtual network service provider Atlas VPN announced a new feature called Tracker Blocker following the launch of Data Breach Monitor. It gives users even more control over their online privacy. The main goal of Tracker Blocker is to stop data brokers from using third-party trackers to gather insights about users’ online activities.

More user control over data

Third-party tracker scripts in websites collect data about visitors’ browsing habits. Afterward, these insights can be sold to other companies and bombard visitors with ads and marketing offers.

Atlas VPN’s COO Rachel Welch said,

“While a VPN does a great job at safeguarding people’s online security and privacy by encrypting their internet traffic, by default, it does not protect internet users from trackers and ads. That is why we introduced the Tracker Blocker feature. With Tracker Blocker on, Atlas VPN users can see what type of applications are following their online activity and stop them from tracking it.”

By using Tracker Blocker, users can block third-party trackers and prevent ads and pop-ups from loading. In addition, Tracker Blocker accelerates page load and preserves device battery life and mobile data. This latest feature is available to Premium Atlas VPN iOS and Android users.

