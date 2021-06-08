Virtual network service provider Atlas VPN released a new security feature called Data Breach Monitor. The new feature, currently available on iOS and Android platforms, helps its users check if their personal information has been leaked online.

Matching security breaches with online accounts

First, users are prompted to scan their email addresses with Data Breach Monitor. Afterwards, the tool searches through leaked databases to check if the data there matches the user’s information.

In case it matches the information, the user is presented with a list of past and current security breaches associated with their online accounts. In addition, the list includes information about when and where the breach occurred and what type of information was leaked.

The leaked data can include anything from credentials such as email address, username, and password to social security numbers or other types of personal information. In addition, the tool notifies users of new leaks affecting their personal data so they can take immediate action and stop malicious actors from exploiting their online accounts.

While all Atlas VPN users can take advantage of the data breach monitor to boost their online security, Premium users get full access to the feature.

See more Cyber Security News