The giant chip company, AMD, seems to be a victim of a data breach and the attackers managed to steal data from the company. The attackers claim to have “more than 450 Gb” AMD data and they are working with a group called RansomHouse as a mediator for the negotiations.

RansomHouse claimed it has over 450 Gb of AMD data, including network files, system information, and passwords. According to the group, the alleged attack took place in January. It is unclear whether the declaration is meant to read 450 gigabytes (GB) or gigabits (Gb); if it is the second one, it means the group keeps approximately 56 GB of AMD data.

Website for RansomHouse, a data leak site Group claims they don't hack companies, nor do they deploy ransomware themselves Looks like someone who buys hacked data to extort companies instead pic.twitter.com/YPwbdKT1JM — Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) May 8, 2022

RansomHouse also says that the employees of the chip maker were using unsafe passwords; which means the attackers did not have to utilize a malware attack. AMD stated that they are aware of the claims and currently investigating the matter. For now, it is unclear whether RansomHouse is bluffing or if they actually have the data from AMD servers.