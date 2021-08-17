Cloud data protection company, Baffle announced a $20m Series B funding round led by Celesta Capital, with contributions from National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures and Nepenthe Capital, and follow-on investments from True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Triphammer Ventures.

No-code security mesh

Its no-code, simple-to-deploy security mesh takes a data-centric approach at cloud scale without a performance impact or changes to applications. The company claims that it is the only data-centric security solution that universally protects data as it’s created, stored and processed, from any source to any destination.

Baffle protects more than 100B records in a wide range of industries. It supports all major cloud platforms. Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle said,

“Securing IT infrastructure, networks, devices, databases, lakes, and warehouses, is never complete. Constant change makes it impossible to adopt a zero-trust security posture without protecting the data itself. With this investment, we can meet market demand for data-centric cloud data protection that enables responsible digital information sharing and breaks the cycle of continuous data and privacy breaches.”

