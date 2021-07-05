<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cloud-enabled security solutions provider, Barracuda Networks announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SKOUT Cybersecurity, a Melville, New York-based Cyber-as-a-Service software provider for Managed Service Providers and provider of an extended detection and response platform and service. The acquisition is expected to close in July, subject to obtaining required regulatory and third-party consents, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

A solution optimized for MSPs

The acquisition allowed Barracuda to enter the fast-growing XDR market with a solution optimized for MSPs. SKOUT expands Barracuda’s portfolio with a powerful XDR platform for MSPs by adding to Barracuda’s prior integrations with Open XDR platforms. Acquisition highlights:

Expands Barracuda’s solutions for MSPs with SKOUT, offering XDR platform for proactive real-time continuous security monitoring with response services for managed endpoints, networks, and cloud.

SKOUT’s offering includes an XDR platform that connects with critical security infrastructures such as email, firewall, identity and access, and a 24×7 SOC that aids the detection of and response to cyberattacks.

Enables customers to address threats more efficiently with additional threat detection, threat analysis, and response capabilities.

Eliminates customers’ expense of training and staffing for 24×7 service, instead of utilizing SKOUT’s security professionals to handle the SOC operation. Provides MSPs with choice and flexibility when building out their cybersecurity practice, and features a powerful combination of solutions, enablement tools, and human security expertise.

By integrating with existing security infrastructure, SKOUT offers investment protection for MSPs, making it easier to handle cyberattacks in diverse customer environments.

Brian Babineau, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barracuda MSP said,

“MSPs must be able to protect their customers’ end users, their devices, and the data they are accessing with these devices against increasingly sophisticated threats. To achieve this level of protection for their customers, and themselves, MSPs are transforming their businesses into “security-centric” operations. The addition of SKOUT enables Barracuda’s MSP partners to deploy security solutions across their environments, connecting their data feeds into a unified, 24×7 operation for swift analysis and response.”

