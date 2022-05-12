Payment card numbers and personally identifiable information are among the sensitive data held by software as a service (SaaS). As a result, fraudsters find SaaS systems extremely tempting. However, when using SaaS apps, it is possible to avoid security issues by taking the necessary safeguards.

More secure SaaS applications

SaaS cuts expenses and gives organizations the flexibility and capacity to expand quickly by providing the tools they need through cloud-based servers. It can, however, present security problems. When transitioning to the cloud, companies typically overlook vulnerabilities. Still, data breaches via SaaS resources, single or multi-account hijacking, inadequate identity management, misconfiguration, and insufficient API security are among the most well-known security concerns.

By implementing strong authentication and access control systems, businesses may limit the risk of unauthorized breaches. Multi-factor authentication assures zero trust and provides the highest level of security against credentials that have been compromised.

Multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) allows users to combine different authentication factors such as something they know, something they have, and something they are. A password or PIN is an example of the first; a tangible object such as a USB stick or a bank card is an example of the second; and a fingerprint, retina, or voice is an example of the third. Using a combination of two or more factors to log in improves security. Sign-on portals can also be controlled and protected, and SaaS software integrates easily.

Smart alerts

If businesses want to ensure constant security, they should choose SaaS providers that offer usage-pattern monitoring and alerts when security protocols are breached. Companies should ensure that teams define specific security policies for each service before implementing any solutions.

Although automation is a popular way to reduce security responsibilities, partial automation is usually the best solution. It allows security professionals the fine-grained control to conduct audits and respond as required. It’s critical to keep track of all SaaS usage regularly. As new technologies become available and providers change their business models, SaaS ecosystems can swiftly adapt. Companies should look for new, untracked SaaS consumption and unanticipated changes.

CASB

Cloud access security broker (CASB) solutions are a gold standard add-on for enterprise SaaS deployments. They can be API or proxy-based, depending on the SaaS arrangement, and they add an extra layer of security control.

Many SaaS companies design their solutions specifically to integrate with CASB software. These devices act as policy enforcement centers, combining several security services such as access control and authentication and behavior monitoring, encryption, and virus scanning. You can rapidly and safely extend your security policies from on-premises to the cloud with a powerful CASB. It will be easier to scale up SaaS implementations, and CASB will assist with security compliance.

Logging and awareness

When you use SaaS, your security is never jeopardized. Teams require the ability to log events to track data and do historical analysis. Companies should select a cloud provider that offers precise data and logs and complete transparency. A security guard should also be employed to maintain comprehensive situational awareness.

Staff training

When more employees shift from offices to remote or hybrid work, transitioning to SaaS can introduce additional dangers. Before using SaaS solutions, firms must teach staff cybersecurity basics, including avoiding shared accounts, phishing awareness, VPN use, and password security.