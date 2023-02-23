The National Security Agency published an information sheet called “Best Practices for Securing Your Home Network” to inform users how to stay safe while using the internet.

Recently, The National Security Agency (NSA) released the “Best Practices for Securing Your Home Network” information sheet. It explains how to practice cybersecurity-aware behaviors, adheres to certain fundamental set-up rules, and apply mitigations on your home network to help safeguard yourself and your business.

Recommendations

For device security, here are some basic recommendations:

Upgrade and update all equipment and software regularly, including routing devices.

Exercise secure habits by backing up your data and disconnecting devices when connections are not needed.

Limit administration to the internal network only.

The NSA recommends people to buy and use their own modem instead of using the internet service provider-provided modem. Also, for network isolation from your more reliable and private devices, employ modern router capabilities to set up a distinct wireless network for visitors. The routing devices on your home network should be updated to the most recent patches, ideally through automated updates, to reduce vulnerabilities and increase security. When certain devices are no longer supported, they should be replaced as well.

Make sure your personal or ISP-provided Wireless Access Point is capable of Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 in order to keep your wireless connections private. You can use WPA2/3 if any of the devices on your network do not support WPA3. The wireless network is not made more secure by hiding the SSID, and doing so might break compatibility. Use a strong passphrase with a minimum of twenty characters when configuring WPA3 or WPA2/3.

Segment your network

To make wireless communication safe on your home network, use network segmentation. Your wireless network should be divided at a minimum into your main Wi-Fi, guest Wi-Fi, and IoT network. Using segmentation, you may prevent less secure devices from interacting with your more secure devices directly.

Passwords have to be strong, exclusive to each account and challenging to crack. Passwords and responses to authorization questions shouldn’t be kept on the system or anyplace else where a hostile actor may gain access in plain text. It is strongly advised that you use a password manager since it enables you to create and utilize complicated, one-of-a-kind passwords without having to remember them.

Never click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails. If the alternative means of identification verification (phone call, in-person) do not successfully confirm the sender’s identity, delete the email. For those emails with embedded links, open a browser and travel to the website directly through its well-known web address or search for the site using an internet search engine.

The NSA provides even more recommendations on its sheet which you can view by clicking here.