US President Joe Biden stated that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks in retaliation to sanctions. Biden stated that local organizations should bolster their defense to be able to protect themselves against possible attacks. Biden has also urged the private sector to step up their cyber defenses as soon as possible.

Critical infrastructure

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has contacted critical infrastructure organizations about the possible threats. The guidance factsheet published by the government states that organizations must use multi-factor authentication, deploy security tools on devices, check with cybersecurity professionals to make sure everything is patched and protected against vulnerabilities, update passwords across networks, back up data and ensure offline backups are available, run exercises and drill emergency, encrypt data, educate employees about the threats, and engage law enforcement authorities. Joe Biden said,

« Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. My administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber-attacks. Most of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and critical infrastructure owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors. »