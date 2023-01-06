Europol, The Zürich Public Prosecutor’s Office, Cantonal Police, the NoMoreRansom Project, and Bitdefender are working together to provide free decryptors for victims of ransomware .

A group of criminals that was arrested after infecting an estimated 1,800 computers was responsible for Dharma, MegaCortex, and LockerGoga ransomware.

Following the LockerGoga decryptor, Bitdefender now releases a universal tool for MegaCortex infections to make it easier for victims to get their data back free of charge.

Europol is a group of law enforcement officials from different countries who are working together to stop people from trying to extort money from others. The NoMoreRansom Project is a campaign that teaches people how to protect themselves from being blackmailed. The Zürich Public Prosecutor’s Office and Cantonal Police are also working together to help stop people from blackmailing others. With their combined powers, they are making it possible for victims to get their information back from ransomware threat actors.

User-friendly decryptor

As a result of this combination of power, Bitdefender has released a free decryptor for the MegaCortex ransomware family. It is a very simple tool as a single executable that can scan and detect the encrypted files later to decrypt them. It also offers backing up the encrypted files before decryption, so they would still be accessible even if something goes wrong.

The decryptor requires some files to exist in the storage among the encrypted files. Bitdefender said:

« Victims with data encrypted by versions 2 through 4 need the ransom note (e.g. “!!READ_ME!!!.TXT”, “!-!README!-!.RTF”, etc) present. MegaCortex V1 decryption (the encrypted files have the “.aes128ctr” extension appended) requires the presence of the ransom note and TSV log file (e.g. “fracxidg.tsv”) created by the ransomware. »

Click here to download the Bitdefender MegaCortex ransomware decryptor