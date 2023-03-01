Bitdefender has released a free decryptor for the MortalKombat ransomware , which originally appeared in January of 2023.

Bitdefender has released a new free decryptor for the MortalKombat ransomware. The MortalKombat ransomware was first seen around January of 2023. It is based on the Xorist ransomware, spreads via phishing emails, and targets vulnerable RDP (remote desktop protocol) instances. Bitdefender has been seen providing a free decryptor before, for example, for the ransomware MegaCortex.

MortalKombat ransomware encrypts data and creates files with a certain extension once launched. It also modifies the desktop background to resemble the Mortal Kombat theme and creates a ransom letter named HOW TO DECRYPT FILES.txt.

Free MortalKombat ransomware decryptor

Bitdefender now provides a free decryptor for MortalKombat ransomware, which can be downloaded by clicking here.

This can also be executed silently via a command line. If you need to automate the deployment of the tool inside a large network, you might want to use this feature.

this argument specifies the path containing encrypted files -full-scan: will enable the Scan entire system option (ignoring -scan-path argument)

Examples