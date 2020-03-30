Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity company, announced that they are going to offer enterprise-grade security solutions free of charge to all healthcare organizations worldwide against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company aims to contribute to the global support effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attacks towards healthcare organizations are increasing

Within this support, healthcare organizations of all sizes will have free access to Bitdefender’s products via bitdefender.com/freehealthcaresecurity. Bitdefender will also meet the large organizations’ demand for network traffic security and analytics with its professional services and advanced technologies.

According to Bitdefender, the number of malicious reports related to COVID-19 has increased by more than 475% in March. It is estimated that attacks will increase by more than five times the total of incidents in February by the end of the month. Florin Talpes, Bitdefender’s CEO said,

“Hackers have acted opportunistically and unethically, taking advantage of this time of uncertainty to deliver malware, conduct phishing, and perform online fraud against the organizations affected most. We are thankful for the work of healthcare professionals worldwide and aim to support them by providing protection for their organizations’ sensitive information in a way that assures operational continuity and lets them focus on treating patients and slowing the spread of this virus.”

Health organizations will have access to Bitdefender’s enterprise security solutions through the end of June to start, according to the announcement.

In addition to this, they will have the opportunity to evaluate organizations’ needs and extend access for up to a total of 12 months at that time. As of 2020, the company has been protecting more than 16,000 NGOs in 106 countries across the globe under the Bitdefender charity program.