The producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, Black Hat announces its Keynote lineup and full schedule for the hybrid Black Hat Europe 2021. The event will take place at ExCell London and virtually. The event will feature 40 Briefings, four days of virtual trainings, and 50 Arsenal presentations.

Black Hat Europe 2021 briefings will be presented in a live format and virtually on November 10 and 11. Attendees will be informed about the latest security risks, research, and trends covering everything from critical infrastructure to enterprise computer systems and more. Briefing highlights including:

They Hacked Thousands of Cloud Accounts Then Sent Us Weird GIFs– This Briefing will go in-depth on an attacker that has compromised thousands of cloud accounts. They will reveal insights and details that have not yet been published, while highlighting the attack group’s recent movements, security mistakes and a behind-the-scenes look on how they compromised cloud accounts.

How Your E-book Might Be Reading You: Exploiting EPUB Reading Systems – With global e-book sales skyrocketing, the researchers in this talk raised the question of whether the e-books available on virtually any device are reading its users. This Briefing will showcase the analysis of 97 free EPUB reading applications across several platforms to find out if they are compliant with the security recommendations. They will also demonstrate the results of three case studies they manually exploited in the most popular application platforms.

Hand in Your Pocket Without You Noticing: Current State of Mobile Wallet Security – The growth of contactless payment has grown in popularity over the last year giving the ease of payment to mobile users. In this talk, the researcher will dive into the world of contactless payments and inconsistencies found that lead to potential fraud without ever leaving the victim’s pocket.

This year’s keynotes include Marietje Schaake, International Policy Director at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, presenting in-person on Wednesday, Dr. Kevin Jones, Group Chief Digital/Information Security Officer (CISO) at Airbus, will close out the day as our final Keynote on Wednesday, Adam Laurie, IBM X-Force Red’s Global Lead Hardware Hacker, will kick off the Keynote for Thursday.

